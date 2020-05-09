In response to Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen the state’s economy, city of Van Alstyne staff moved quickly to get back to some sense of normalcy.

Upon Abbott’s announcement, City Manager Lane Jones posted a copy of the governor’s guidelines on the city’s website.

He told the utilities clerk to begin calling local businesses and directing them to the specific parts of the guidelines that applied to them.

According to Jones, the city plans to follow Abbott’s guidance letter-for-letter and wants businesses to fully understand the regulations under which they will now be operating.

“We’ve followed this guidance from the beginning and we’re going to continue to follow this guidance all the way through,” Jones said. “The mayor feels that way and I feel that way. I think that we have to rely upon state leadership and the county to provide us with kind of a road map of where we’re going.”

The city authorized the Van Alstyne Public Library to begin offering some services. It will have to ramp back up with its full staff before it can completely reopen.

The city also brought back employees who had previously been telecommuting.

The planning and permitting departments are now open by appointment only and are still trying to conduct as much business as possible through Zoom or Google Team. In cases when that won’t work, face-to-face meetings will be scheduled.

At this point it is not entirely clear how much the COVID-19 pandemic has financially impacted the city.

An outside firm has been hired to offer some insight and provide analytical data that takes into account the business mix in Van Alstyne and other cities for comparison.

The city receives revenue from sales tax generated 90 days prior. That means that it may be June before city staff has a better idea of the pandemic’s full economic impact.

“We really don’t know what the impact is, but we expect it to be significant,” Jones said. “We’ve taken precautionary measures to help mitigate those potential costs.”

The good news for the city is that a large percentage of its preventative cutbacks were postponements of projects as opposed to massive budget cuts.

City staff managed to make it through mostly unscathed, and services have not been majorly affected.

Development projects have continued through the pandemic with the exception of one in which a homebuilder suspended its operations nationwide. That project is expected to resume in June.

Van Alstyne has only seen two confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.

Jones commended residents for following health guidelines as well as the city’s fire department for working closely with the local senior community.