Last week, Michael Hanschen walked outside his Van Alstyne home to get large bottle of water when he noticed something sneak under his garage door.

Turns out it was a copperhead sneak.

Since his home is surrounded by open land, it’s not unheard of to come upon a slithering reptile.

Hanschen used the situation as an opportunity to show this 4-year-old son, Dash, what a dangerous snake looks like.

He dispatched the snake and was about to come inside just after dusk. Then he remembered his wife say she’d heard something about copperheads traveling in pairs.

“Not five steps out of my door, under the kitchen window, I found another one that was about a foot-and-a-half long,” Hanschen said.

This time, he used a walking stick to kill it.

While carrying the snake off, he heard some rustling: It was an even bigger snake, around two and a half feet long. He dispatched of it with a walking stick as well.

At that, point he thought it might be time to get his gun.

“I walk out of my back door, take 10 steps, and right in front of my son’s trampoline I see another two-and-a-half-foot one,” Hanschen recalled. That snake met its end with a 9mm slug.

Hanschen then walked over to his workshop and found two more baby copperheads. They met a similar end.

In less than two hours on a single weeknight, he’d come across six poisonous snakes steps from his house.

“Normally I would never kill a snake in the wild, but I have two young children under 5,” he said. “Considering the number of snakes, and their proximity to the house and play equipment, I felt that letting them be was a risk I could not take.”

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, copperheads are one of 15 types of snakes whose bite can be harmful to humans.

In the spring, they are often found along streams and rivers as well as weed-covered lots.

Snakes typically retreat or escape if given the opportunity. However, if they are surprised or cornered, they are more likely to react.

While copperheads are venomous, their bites are seldom fatal due to their short fangs and small amount of venom they expel.

Despite the common belief that they travel in pairs, there is little hard evidence of this. In fact, copperheads often compete with each other for food and usually prefer a more solitary existence.

Last year, a 2-year old child was bitten by a copperhead at the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge in northwestern Grayson County.

Just last week, it was reported by the Dallas Morning News that a Gunter woman had also been bitten.

Hanschen’s property lies about a mile west of U.S. 75. He says its common to come across one or two copperheads a year, but not usually that close to the house.

In the week since he found the six snakes, he’s come across two more.

He’s curious to know whether any special factors are causing so many of the snakes to appear in such a short time frame.

The rodent population is under control on his property, he said, so there doesn’t seem to be anything obvious attracting them.

“Hopefully, I’ve dispatched all of them for now,” he said.