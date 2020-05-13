MCALLEN– Today, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced the location of the mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Hidalgo County in the 15th District of Texas. Testing will begin tomorrow on Thursday, May 14.

In order to receive testing, individuals must be experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19 and set an appointment at TXCOVIDTEST.org or call (512) 883-2400.

“I encourage those in Hidalgo County who have been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to make an appointment at any of these testing sites in Hidalgo County as soon as possible,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “Please continue to practice proper social distancing guidelines and call your doctor if you are feeling unwell or have questions about COVID-19.”

Locations of mobile testing sites are below:

Hidalgo County

Dr. Javier Saenz Middle School

39200 Mile 7 Road, Mission, Texas

Monte Alto ISD

25149 1st Street, Monte Alto, Texas