South Padre Island - South Padre Island will celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with a fireworks display on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Visible from all over the Island, an Island fireworks show has been the traditional kick-off of the summer travel season for Texas’ best beach.

“We are excited to welcome everyone for a much needed long weekend on the Island,” said Ed Caum, executive director for the convention and visitors bureau. “There’s no better way to show our appreciation than with a rousing fireworks display in honor of Memorial Day.” The fireworks will be shot off from the entertainment district over Laguna Madre Bay.

Great deals are available for lodging and excursions all over the Island for Memorial Day weekend and given the natural wide-open beaches and opportunities for outdoor activity, demand is expected to be strong. For more information on Memorial Day specials, visit sopadre.com