RIO GRANDE VALLEY – UTRGV has announced an innovative Fall/Spring Relief Package, which through a combination of CARES Act funds and university funds, will provide eligible students with up to $1,500 in financial assistance during the 2020-21 academic year.

Recognizing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on-campus operations, starting this fall:

• All enrolled eligible students will be awarded a $500 CARES cash grant they can use to defray expenses they may have incurred while attending school during the pandemic (e.g., rent, food, course materials, etc.).

• In addition, UTRGV will match that $500 cash grant with up to $500 in tuition balance relief for eligible students.

• Newly enrolled freshmen who graduated from high school in or after May 2020 will receive the $500 tuition balance relief from UTRGV (same restrictions apply) and a free Zone 1 parking pass.

And, starting next spring:

• All enrolled eligible students will be awarded a $250 CARES cash grant they can use to defray expenses they may have incurred while attending school during the pandemic (e.g., rent, food, course materials, etc.).

• In addition, UTRGV will match that $250 cash grant with up to $250 in tuition balance relief for eligible students.

• Newly enrolled freshmen who graduated from high school in or after May 2020 will also receive the $250 tuition balance relief from UTRGV (same restrictions apply) and a free Zone 1 parking pass.

“The Fall/Spring Relief Package is truly unprecedented. First off, I am thrilled that we will be able to award so many of our students a CARES cash grant because they need financial assistance during these difficult times,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey. “Secondly, we have made the decision to use university funds to match those cash grant payments in tuition balance relief for eligible students. It is extremely important to us that our students continue their educational progress during this health crisis, and we feel this Fall/Spring Relief Package will help them do so.”

More information on the Fall/Spring Relief Package, including FAQs, is available here.

UTRGV also has several student relief efforts available now and through the summer semester:

• Student Emergency Fund: UTRGV has awarded more than $600,000 directly to those students facing financial hardship because of the pandemic. The university will continue to use its CARES Act allocation to be able to assist even more students.

• Summer Relief Package: Provides all eligible students who enroll in at least six hours during the summer semester $1,000 in tuition relief, a free Zone 2 parking pass, $100 VBucks and UTRGV swag.

• Student Employment: UTRGV is also making more student jobs available over the summer. The university has set aside $3 million for summer employment at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Priority for summer employment will be given to students who are enrolled full time.