A tornado that touched ground roughly two miles west of the Smithville municipal airport Tuesday morning was classified EF-0 by the National Weather Service.

An EF-0 tornado is the weakest classification on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with winds between 65 to 85 mph. The weather service, which assessed the storm damage Wednesday, said the tornado touched down at 10:54 a.m. and lasted on the ground six minutes as it marched northeast for 2.6 miles before dissipating near Kellar Road just north of Texas 71.

The weather service estimated that its peak winds reached 80 mph and its max width was 20 yards.

Tuesday’s storm dropped 4.22 inches of rain in Smithville and 2.5 inches in Bastrop and Elgin, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Some reported storm damage occurred near the tornado’s touchdown point on Logan Lane, where it ripped through the home of Tammy and Johnnie Schroeder.

The couple and their 4-year-old grandson Kase had only seconds to act before the twister was over them. A pantry between the kitchen and living room provided the nearest refuge, and getting there in time was a close call, they said.

“We all three got in the pantry and hunkered down. The minute we took shelter we heard the windows busting out and the glass shattering,” Tammy Schroeder said while surveying the damage.

No one was reportedly injured during the storm, including Schroeder’s sister Kerrie McKeown, who lives in a nearby home.

McKeown said a neighbor saw the funnel cloud touch down moments before it struck, and that’s when she took shelter in a closet. When she reemerged she found windows blown out and roof damage on her home, although the house evaded a worse outcome a large tree had snapped in half and fallen just feet from her front porch.

Similarly, the Schroeder’s home had windows shattered and roof damaged, but the firm stone dwelling remained largely intact. The large metal door to the Schroeder’s barn bowled inward from the force of the winds, and the yard was strewn with trees and electrical wires.

In the aftermath, Lyndsey Schroeder, Tammy’s daughter-in-law, held her son Kase firmly in her arms after she had arrived from the Bastrop County Courthouse, where she works as the executive assistant to Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape.

Johnnie stood on his back porch and observed the damage.

“All this can be replaced,” he said.

As the vortex descended on Logan Lane striking a sense of panic in the Schroeders, Smithville Assistant Police Chief David Repka and City Manager Robert Tamble stood on the tarmac of the Smithville Municipal Airport looking on. Repka had his officers spread out from the south end of town to the north end keeping a watchful eye over the tornado and its direction of travel.

“It was pretty eerie to watch. I’ve seen a couple of those where it looked like a tornado was going to form, but this is the most complete one I’ve seen with my naked eye,” Repka said. “It was a sight to behold, but you could tell that it was not that close to town.”

Repka and city officials made the decision not to activate the city’s tornado siren as they determined it wasn’t headed in the city’s direction.

“It causes people to have a pretty drastic reaction, and that’s what it’s intended for — for them to shelter and hide and get in bathtubs,” he said. “Had it turned toward town obviously we would have set the alarm off.”

In total there were nine tornado warnings in Bastrop County throughout Tuesday morning. The twister near Smithville was the only confirmed tornado in the county, the National Weather Service said. Another tornado was confirmed in Caldwell County near McMahan, and meteorologists are investigating a possible tornado in Lee County.