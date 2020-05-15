Austin school district buses providing Wi-fi service have expanded their operating hours to accommodate students taking Advanced Placement tests through May 22.

The district announced Friday that the buses will now be available to students from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at locations throughout Austin.

INTERACTIVE MAP: See where the district’s school bus Wi-Fi locations are.

Capital Metro is assisting the district with Wi-Fi service from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at two of the Wi-Fi bus service locations:

· 1054 Springdale Rd (Springdale Gardens)

· 8426 Goldfinch Court (Thurmond Heights)

The Austin school district is deploying Wi-Fi-equipped buses to serve its student’s families that are without internet service. The cost of running the buses is being covered in part by a $600,000 grant from Kajeet, a wireless provider operating on the Verizon and Sprint LTE wireless networks.

Visit austinisd.org/covid19/chromebooks for more information from the district about the Wi-fi bus service or chromebooks for students.