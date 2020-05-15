CAMERON - Cameron County has received confirmation of an additional COVID-19 related death of a Cameron County resident. The 90-year-old male was a resident of the Windsor Atrium and had previously been reported as a case. This report brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths to twenty-six (26) in Cameron County.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report the loss of another individual to this deadly virus” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. “Not only do we continue to mourn as a community, but we also keep his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

Cameron County has also received confirmation of an additional thirteen (13) case reports of COVID-19.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 cases to 582 in Cameron County. There have also been an additional twenty-two (22) individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 352.

Cameron County Public Health continues to work with the two nursing home facilities in addressing the COVID-19 outbreaks. To date, the Cameron County cases arising from the Veranda Nursing Home has included 32 employees and 61 residents who have tested positive, including ten (10) who have passed away. The Windsor Atrium currently has 33 employees and 57 residents who have tested positive, including twelve (12) individuals who have passed away. Spanish Meadows in Brownsville also has 5 residents who have tested positive and 96 residents who have tested negative. They have also tested all of their employees, of which 135 of the 136 have tested negative and one (1) is pending.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed, and continues to monitor the situation.