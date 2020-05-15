EDINBURG —The Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library welcomes its patrons back starting Monday, May 18th. As part of a four-phase plan, some changes to library services and hours will be in effect.

The Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and will only allow 10 patrons in at a time. Family units larger than 2 people will not be permitted. Patrons and staff are required to wear masks while inside the library. The library will provide hand sanitizer at the entrance, near the public restrooms, and at all service desks. Library staff will sanitize areas twice a day and public keyboards after every use.

Public access to the library will be limited to just computer use. Patrons can access computers up to 30 minutes for work and printing purposes only. Leisure use of the computers will not be permitted and no time extensions will be granted. Children’s computers will also be unavailable during this time. Staff can only provide limited computer assistance in order to comply with social distancing.

Patrons will still have access to public WiFi and wireless printing services from the library parking lot. All wireless prints will be delivered to patron’s vehicle through the library’s contactless curbside service.

Library materials will be inaccessible to patrons visiting the library. Patrons may borrow materials by reserving them by phone or using the online catalog. Library staff will call patrons when materials are available for pick up through contactless curbside service. Not all materials will be available due to construction and the library’s “quarantine” process. All materials must be returned using the book drop near the front entrance. Returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before library staff sanitizes and returns them to their shelf.

Books & Bytes Café will be open with a limit of 1 customer at a time. Only prepackaged food and drinks will be sold. All items sold must be taken to go and consumed outside of the library.

The library will temporarily not provide the following services: meeting room, study rooms, tech room, children’s activity room, courtesy phone, typewriter, scanning, faxing, and public and reference copiers. Public water fountains will also be unavailable. Library furniture will be limited to comply with CDC social distancing guidelines. Donations of books and materials will not be accepted until further notice.

Library programs such as the Summer Reading Program will be moved to a virtual platform and made available on their Facebook page. The library will continue to offer virtual resources via their webpage located at www.cityofedinburg.com/library.

For more information about library services, programs, and resources, please contact them at 956.383.6246. Be sure to follow them on Facebook at SekulaMemorialLibrary for up-to-date information and virtual programming.