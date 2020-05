HIDALGO - Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Hidalgo County bringing the total number of known cases of the virus to 417, County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Thursday. The number of those hospitalized with complications from the disease remained steady at 16 with three of those in intensive care units.

Three others were released from isolation meaning they have shown no symptoms for 10 days, including three days without a fever. That leaves a total of 164 active cases in the county.