MISSION - Effective May 18, all City of Mission facilities that are open or partially open to the public require all individuals over the age of 2 to wear a mask or appropriate facial covering for the health and safety of city employees and guests.

Facilities include City Hall, the Parks & Recreation office, municipal court, police and fire stations, as well as any other facility that may be opened in the near future. Face coverings are also required in city parking lots.

Acceptable face coverings include:

· Homemade cloth covering

· Scarf

· Bandana

· Tightly woven fabric, such as cotton t-shirts.

The covering can be secured with ties, straps, or simply wrapped around the lower face. Cloth coverings should cover the nose and mouth and should be made in accordance with CDC guidance.

In a move consistent with the Centers for Disease Control, the City of Mission is also still urging people to cover their faces whenever they are in public settings, to prevent asymptomatic carriers from spreading the coronavirus.