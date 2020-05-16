Van Alstyne High School senior Zack Cavender is headed to Texas Tech University to study music.

Cavendar was among a handful of students who were accepted into the school’s percussion program. He plans to double major in music education and music technology and pursue a master’s degree in percussion performance.

The teen has been a member of the Van Alstyne Panther Band for seven years, serving as drumline captain during the 2019-2020 school year.

A three-time qualifier as an All-State percussionist, this past year Cavendar was selected as first chair percussionist in the ATSSB All-State Concert Band and received multiple division one ratings at UIL State Solo and Ensemble. In 2019, he was named Outstanding Performer.

Earlier this year, Cavender signed a contract to march on the snare line for the Louisiana Stars Drum and Bugle Corps. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans are on hold until the summer of 2021.

For his audition into Texas Tech’s School of Music, Cavendar performed a pair of pieces of contrasting styles. He also sight-read music on marimba and snare drum.

"Zack has achieved an elite level of study in the most competitive percussion area in the nation,” John Apodaca, Cavendar’s percussion instructor, said. “He is poised to enjoy an exceptional career in music as an educator and performer."

Cavender hopes to someday perform in a symphony orchestra and become a band director and marching percussion arranger.

Tim Fulton, Van Alstyne High School’s fine arts director, said, "I could not be more proud of Zack's accomplishments, leadership and dedication to the band program.“

Cavendar was also recognized by the Van Alstyne Band Boosters with the John Phillip Sousa Award, a $1,000 scholarship.

Fellow Van Alstyne senior Aaron Ethridge was also recognized by the band boosters with the $750 Laura Wilson Memorial Scholarship, and classmate Megan Montgomery received the $500 Van Alstyne Band Booster Scholarship.