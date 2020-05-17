25 years ago:

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A man who said he is a white supremacist was arrested for allegedly getting bubonic plague bacteria illegally through the mail, and investigators are trying to learn what he planned to do with it.

50 years ago:

Two more victims of Monday’s killer storm died in Methodist Hospital Saturday, pushing the death count to 23.

75 years ago:

Three of four persons - two of whom remained in hospitals late Saturday - were seriously injured at 11:42 o’clock Saturday morning at Eighteenth and Ave. T when a taxicab and auto were in collision.

100 years ago:

According to a real estate dealer of Lubbock, the demand for homes in this city are just as great as any time in the past.