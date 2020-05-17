Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will be one of the featured guest presenters in the All-Texomaland awards show on Thursday, June 18. Mahomes will announce the male and female athletes of the year, which are the top awards of the night.

“We are thrilled to add Patrick Mahomes to an already robust lineup of amazing professional athletes,” Senior Group Publisher of Texoma Marketing and Media Group Nate Rodriguez said. “We wanted to make sure that the broadcast awards show, which replaced our live event for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was extra special for the athletes, coaches and schools honored each year as part of the annual All-Texomaland banquet. Thankfully, our business partners also believed in this vision and didn’t want the honorees this year to go without a celebration of their efforts.”

Mahomes, a native of Tyler, dazzled Chief fans during the 2019 season with come-from-behind rallies that ultimately led to the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl victory since 1970. His poise and leadership during critical moments defied his age, 24, and led to him becoming the youngest player to be named the Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes joins a robust list of professional athletes who will be announcing the Players of the Year for each state sanctioned sport covered by the Herald Democrat, including Venus Williams, Michael Phelps, Drew Brees, Wayne Gretzky, Gabby Douglas, Bode Miller, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Gary Woodland, Misty May-Treanor, Jordan Burroughs, Norm Duke, Rose Lavelle, Jessica Mendoza and Keli Smith Puzo. Television sports broadcasters Jesse Palmer, Sage Steele, Dr. Jerry Punch and Courtney Cronin will host the awards show. Additional presenters will be announced in coming weeks.

The show will premiere at 6 p.m. CDT June 18 and is free to watch on the event website heralddemocrat.com/alltexomaland.

Honorees, who have been listed on the event website and in the Herald Democrat, should register by May 17 to also receive a special gift package that will be mailed to their home prior to the event. If they fail to register by the deadline, their certificate and medal will be available for pickup at the Herald Democrat office at a future date. Registration is not required to watch the show.

“During this unique time, we wanted to be able to broadcast this show without any restrictions for students and families. This was made possible by Texoma Medical Center, along with several supporting businesses. We hope local families will show their support for these businesses in return,” Rodriguez said.

Not all sports will be included in the Players of the Year awards due to spring sports cancellations required by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, there will be a recognition of seniors who missed their final sports seasons as part of a national tribute video that will be included in the broadcast. The public can also show support of seniors who missed their final games and celebrations by joining in the national movement with support messages on Instagram and Twitter with #DontStopNow. One person nationally using this #DontStopNow will win $1,000 for themselves and $1,000 for the charity of their choice. See details on the event website the night of the show for additional information.

The Herald Democrat will also participate in a national effort to raise funds locally for those impacted most by the COVID-19 pandemic. Donate on event website heralddemocrat.com/alltexomaland to the “Team Texomaland Covid Relief.” This national effort will support the United Way, The American Red Cross and Feeding America. The community that raises the most funds by June 20 will receiving a matching donation from the USA Today Network, up to $10,000, for those local charities.

“Without a doubt, we would rather be celebrating in person with students and families, but due to COVID-19 and social distancing, that’s not possible this year. While this isn’t the subject of the show, we thought that bringing together the high school sports community for a positive awards show could also be an ideal time to utilize that positive energy in support of relief fundraising efforts,” Rodriguez said. “Let’s make Team Texomaland the top fundraising community in the country and get even more for our Sherman United Way and Sherman Red Cross.”

Gannett owns and operates the largest high school athlete recognition program in the U.S. Viewers can find various locations, including the All-Texomaland show, at: sportsawards.usatoday.com, as well as on the event website at heralddemocrat.com/alltexomaland.