The Williamson County and Cities Health District has reported five new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number to 486 cases.

Nineteen people have died from cornonavirus cases in the county and 268 people have recovered.

County officials reported Friday that five Williamson County paramedics have tested postive for coronaviurs and 20 other paramedics are in quarantine.

Coronavirus cases by ethnicity include 45.3% non-Hispanic and 37.4% Hispanic. More than 17 of the cases are among unknown ethnicities.

Round Rock continues to have the most confirmed cases in the county and the most deaths. The city has 239 confirmed cases, including 16 deaths and 102 recoveries.

Georgetown has the second-highest number of confirmed cases. It has 60 confirmed cases, including 32 recoveries and two deaths.

Additional deaths and cases from COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus, will be reported on the online dashboard at wcchd.org/COVID-19/dashboard.php. The dashboard is updated daily just past noon.

Anyone with symptoms of respiratory illness, including cough, fever and shortness of breath, should contact their health care provider. It is important to call ahead before arriving at a clinic, urgent care or emergency department to avoid potential spread.

For more information, visit wcchd.org/COVID-19. For information on the county response to COVID-19, go to wilco.org/COVID-19.

