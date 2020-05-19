CAMERON - Cameron County has received confirmation of two additional COVID-19 related deaths of Cameron County residents. The individuals were an 84-year-old female who passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center- Brownsville and a 69-year-old male who passed away at Harlingen Medical Center in Harlingen. They were previously reported cases. This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths to twenty-nine (29).

Cameron County has also received confirmation of an additional sixteen (16) case reports of COVID-19.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 cases to 635 in Cameron County. There have also been an additional two (2) individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 400.

Cameron County Public Health continues to work with the three nursing home facilities in addressing the COVID-19 outbreaks. To date, the Cameron County cases arising from the Veranda Nursing Home has included 32 employees and 61 residents who have tested positive, including ten (10) who have passed away. The Windsor Atrium currently has 37 employees and 60 residents who have tested positive, including thirteen (13) individuals who have passed away. Spanish Meadows in Brownsville also has 8 residents who have tested positive and 96 residents who have tested negative. They have also tested all of their employees, of which 135 of the 136 have tested negative and one (1) is pending.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed, and continues to monitor the situation.