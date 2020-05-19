HIDALGO - As the number of people overall who have been tested in Hidalgo County surpassed the 7,000 mark, an additional eight people in Hidalgo County tested positive for COVID-19, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Monday. This brings the total number of known cases of the virus to 448.

One person was released from isolation meaning that they have been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days without a fever. With a total of 254 released from isolation that leaves an active caseload of 184 people. Sixteen people remain hospitalized with complications from the virus; three of those cases are being treated in intensive care units.