Rio Grande Valley - This week, IDEA Public Schools will be hosting virtual College Signing Day events to honor the Class of 2020.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. students, staff, family and the community will be able to view College Signing Day at www.ideapublicschools.org/csd2020.

College Signing Day is the culmination of years of hard work and marks a momentous occasion in each IDEA scholar’s academic journey. All seniors from IDEA Public Schools are on track to achieve 100% college matriculation. One hundred percent of seniors have been accepted to college.

“Combined, the IDEA Rio Grande Valley Class of 2020, has 4,830 college acceptances,” says Jill Dominguez, Regional Superintendent for IDEA Rio Grande Valley. “The Class of 2020 has been accepted to Yale, Johns Hopkins, Brinmark, Carnegie Mellon, UT Austin, NYU, University of Chicago and Texas A&M. They have proven to their teachers, classmates and families, just what they are capable of.”

This year, IDEA Public Schools is celebrating 20 years of impact for students, families, staff and communities. During the last two decades, IDEA Public Schools has grown from a small school with 150 students to the fastest-growing network of tuition-free, Pre-K-12 public charter schools in the United States. Currently, the network serves nearly 53,000 college-bound students in 96 schools across Texas and Louisiana.

For the 14th consecutive year, 100 percent of seniors have been accepted to college and for the past 13 years nearly 100 percent of our graduating seniors have matriculated into college.