PHARR- In an effort to provide recovery resources, support, and information to Pharr residents, businesses and families, the City of Pharr will open a COVID-19 Recovery Center - a resource center that will provide individualized and customized support on a variety of different issues that individuals, families, and businesses may be in need of assistance as our area grapples with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Recovery Center will open beginning this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, and will operate thereafter from 10 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday, and from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday, at the Pharr Events Center (3000 N. Cage) in Pharr.

"As the coronavirus began spreading across the country and in our area, many of our Pharr residents, families, and businesses were directly impacted in many ways, including loss of jobs, loss of income, loss of revenue, among others," said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. "In assessing the various needs of our community, we felt it was important to be there for our constituents, reach out a helping hand, and cater our response and recovery assistance to address their individual needs," he added.



The COVID-19 Recovery Center will provide resources for individuals and businesses and information regarding the following:

Individual assistance City of Pharr Financial Assistance for Businesses Information for State and Federal Funding Work Safe Plan Workforce Opportunities Re-Open Texas Guidelines Business Services to help connect with customers Answers to business operations in Pharr Access to No Cost Business Consulting The services at the COVID-19 Recovery Center are available at no cost for Pharr residents or business owners only. Must provide proof of residence to receive assistance.



Once open, walk-ins will be accepted onsite at the center, however, interested attendees are encouraged to contact the COVID-19 Recovery Center at (956) 402-4311 to set up a complimentary appointment.