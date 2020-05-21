Name: Shelby Dombrowski

School: Anna High School

Sport: Softball

College plans: Going to school to become a nurse practitioner.

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: Before every game last year, the whole team would get in a circle and slide into the middle all at the same time.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: “All the Way Down” by Mo3.

Favorite subject/class: Anatomy

Favorite teacher and why: Coach Powell, because he is so real with all of the students. He has cared about what’s best for me since eighth grade when he first taught me. I have learned so many life lessons from him. Coach Powell is the best teacher that you could have.

Favorite coach and why: No answer provided.

Best teammate and why: Hannah Morland (my best friend). Hannah always knows how to cheer me up when things go wrong on the field and she has never in her life been selfish. She has the team and everyone on the team’s back no matter what’s going on with her. I am so thankful I got to play softball and go to state with my best friend.

Best high school sports memory: Going to state with the dream team. I will never forget it.

Best high school non-sports memory: Playing hide and seek in the school with teammates.

What you love about your sport: I love everything about softball. I love how when I step out on the field, all of my other problems disappear. It’s just me and the ball.

Favorite sports movie and why: “The Benchwarmers”

Describe your school’s Class of 2020: We are very caring group with big voices and we love to stand up for what we believe in.

Biggest lesson learned: You can’t let people lead you down the wrong path in life.

Biggest influence in your life: My mom and my dad they have been with me since the first time I picked up a softball and have been with me every step of the way since.

Athlete you look up to: Bubba Nickles

Reaction to the season being canceled: I have waited on my senior season for forever now. I wanted senior night. I wanted it for my parents. I wanted to experience it and shed tears with my teammates and coaches knowing it’s my last time on that field.

Message to your teammates: Please, please go to every softball practice, and every game like it is your last. Give it your all and leave it all out on the field, you never know when it will be ripped from you.

Message to your freshman self: Thank you for never giving up, no matter how hard it gets.

Thing you won’t miss at all: Early mornings.

Thing you will miss the most: Spending everyday out on that field with my teammates and coaches.

Have a senior spring season student-athlete at Anna High School or Melissa High School who you wish to see spotlighted? Email their name, sport, contact information and a photo by May 31 to lferguson@heralddemocrat.com.