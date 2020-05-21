CAMERON - Cameron County has received confirmation of two additional COVID-19 related deaths of Cameron County residents. The individuals were a 75-year-old female and 86-year-old male, both residents from Windsor Atrium. They were both previously reported cases. This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County to thirty-two (32).

Cameron County has also received confirmation of an additional fifteen (15) case reports of COVID-19.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 cases to 664 in Cameron County. There have also been an additional eight (8) individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 418.

Cameron County Public Health continues to work with the three nursing home facilities in addressing the COVID-19 outbreaks. To date, the Cameron County cases arising from the Veranda Nursing Home has included 32 employees and 61 residents who have tested positive, including ten (10) who have passed away. The Windsor Atrium currently has 38 employees and 60 residents who have tested positive, including sixteen (16) individuals who have passed away. Spanish Meadows in Brownsville also has four (4) employees and ten (10) residents who have tested positive.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed, and continues to monitor the situation.