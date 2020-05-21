25 years ago:

PHOENIX - As thousands of gun owners gathered for the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting here Friday, the group’s leaders brushed off President Clinton’s suggestion that it donate proceeds from a controversial fund-raising letter that referred to “jackbooted government thugs” to families of police officers killed in the line of duty.

50 years ago:

A Lubbock policeman and his wife, a school teacher, nine days ago days watched “a cloud that dropped to the ground” and turned into one of Texas’ worst storms.

75 years ago:

SUPREME HEADQUARTERS Allied Expeditionary Force - The U.S. 15th army is ruling 14,000 square miles of Germany, including the rich Saar basin, the Rhine valley and the western half of the industrial Ruhr, the first official announcement of the 15th’s occupational role disclosed today.

100 years ago:

According to some of the witnesses that were called to Crosbyton this week in the Sam Cates case, the general sentiment now is that the killing of Judge Burton was the result of premeditation on the part of both Cates and Burton’s wife.