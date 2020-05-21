EDINBURG — Robert Ramírez, the grandson of bilingual education pioneer Emilia Schunior Ramírez, will discuss his grandmother’s book, “Ranch Life in Hidalgo County After 1850,” at 2 p.m. on May 31 as part of the Museum of South Texas History’s Sunday Speaker Series Online.

Robert Ramírez answers questions during the live streaming on Facebook.com/MOSTHistory/live. The presentation also will be recorded and posted for public access on the museum’s Facebook page.

Renowned college Spanish professor Emilia Schunior Ramírez was asked to compile a history of ranch life in Hidalgo County. Her manuscript, though, was never published. In 1971, Alfonso R. Ramírez, the son of Emilia, founded Nuevo Santander Press to publish her manuscript, which includes compelling interviews with Emilia’s parents and relatives who lived on ranches.

More than forty years later Emilia’s grandson, Robert Ramírez, published the second edition of a valued resource for South Texas writers and historians. Robert preserved the character of the first edition by leaving the original manuscript and Alfonso’s introduction unchanged. The second edition features a new appendix by Robert that includes ranch history, news accounts and biographies of the Ramírez family.

For those interested in purchasing a copy of “Ranch Life in Hidalgo County After 1850,” please email Museum Store Manager Lynne Beeching at lbeeching@mosthistory.org to arrange payment and pickup or shipping. Robert is happy to autograph and include a personalized message to all books purchased through the Museum Store.

This program is made possible by the generous support from the Carmen C. Guerra Endowment. Mrs. Guerra was committed to educational causes in the Rio Grande Valley. This named endowment was created by her family to honor her memory and to continue providing educational opportunities for the community.