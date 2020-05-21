The Sherman and Denison Police departments have released reports from calls taken Wednesday and Thursday.

Within investigations into the reports, Sherman police were able to seize more than five lbs. of marijuana and Denison polce were able to answer a number of calls related to the safety and well-being of are residents.

Here is a summary of the reports published Thursday morning.

Denison police

The Denison Police Department released a log of calls received between midnight Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. The department received 73 calls for service in that time period.

Of those calls, three calls were for burglary alarms and one was for a panic alarm. One call was classified as a possible burglary of a habitation. There were 10 calls related to suspicious activity and one call was about a suspected suicide.

About 10 calls were related to disturbances and five calls were noise complaints.

Nine calls were either for erratic driving or traffic violations. Four calls were related to harassment or fraud.

Three of the calls were for welfare checks.

Sherman Police

Possession - On Wednesday, Sherman Police Department dispatched an officer to the 300 block of South Walnut Street. Upon arrival, it was found that a package had been delivered to the wrong address. The box contained several pounds of marijuana. A report was made for Possession of Marijuana over 5lbs Less Than 50lbs.

Manufacturing or delivery - On Wednesday, Officer Ross was dispatched to the 400 block of East US Highway 82, in regards to a welfare concern. Officer Ross located a male passed out at the steering wheel of his vehicle. Officer Ross woke up the male who identified himself as The suspect. The officer later deployed his K9 partner to open air sniff around the vehicle. K9 alerted to the vehicle and a search was conducted. Officers located approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine and Oxycodone pills. The suspect was arrested and transported to GCSO. A manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one more than four grams but less than 200 grams report was generated.

Assault - On Wednesday, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to a disturbance in the 3600 Block of Steeple Chase Drive. A mother called advising her daughter assaulted her. The daughter fled the scene prior to officer arrival. Evidence was gathered to support the mother`s statement. The daughter was ultimately found and arrested. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member. A report was generated.

Failure to identify - On Wednesday, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the 900 block E. Wells Ave. The investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle had an active warrant for his arrest and that he provided false information about his identity. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Grayson County Jail. A failure to identify fugitive or giving false or fictitious information report was generate.

Assault - On Thursday, Sherman officers responded to the 600 block W. Pacific St. in reference to an assault. The investigation revealed a male arrived at the residence and after being allowed into the residence, assaulted a female. The male then left in a vehicle. An assault causing bodily injury to a family member report was generated

