HIDALGO - Ten more people have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of known cases of the virus to 467, County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Wednesday.

Twelve people remain hospitalized with complications from the virus; three of those cases are being treated in intensive care units. Seven people were released from isolation meaning that they have been symptom free for 10 days, including three days without a fever. There are currently 193 active and 518 test results are pending.