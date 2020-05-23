AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) encourages all Texans to practice safe driving habits this Memorial Day weekend. Beginning today, Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will be patrolling Texas roadways looking for intoxicated drivers, people not wearing seat belts and drivers violating the speed limit and other traffic laws.

Drivers are urged to follow these safety tips this Memorial Day weekend:

Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Texas Highway Patrol, will also increase enforcement efforts over the Memorial Day holiday as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort).