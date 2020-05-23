EARLY — The EARLY ISD invites residents to join the district in a retirement parade Thursday morning, May 28, honoring Superintent Wes Beck and chief academic officer Reca Godfrey.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. in front of the Administration Office at 101 Turtle Creek Drive in Early.

The parade route entrance will be off of Early Boulevard in to the rear parking lot of the primary school and will follow the loop to the road beside the playground area and to the front of the Administration Office. You will then exit right on to Turtle Creek Blvd and follow the road to Garmon Road.

Beck is retiring after 40 years and Godfrey is retiring after 29 years.