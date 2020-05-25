EDINBURG – The Edinburg Rotary Club in March recognized the top students from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District’s Fine Arts Program.

“We are very fortunate to have these students in our Fine Arts Program and it’s nice to see them recognized,” said Economedes High School Head Band Director Tomas Pena.

The students’ recognition is part of the Edinburg Rotary’s Student of the Month Program, which is held during the community service organization’s luncheon meeting at the Echo Hotel.

“They are not only the top students with regards to our testing, but they also come from diverse backgrounds and they have different challenges in their homes and in their communities,” Pena said. “It’s really great to see them grow up in the fine arts community.”

During the presentation, Rotarians heard from the students, who spoke about their experiences, accomplishments and future. They also watched a special tribute of the song “Rio Grande Valley Home” performed by the Edinburg CISD 5th Grade District Choir.

The Fine Arts Department recently earned the Best Communities for Music Education award for the fifth consecutive year. The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation honored Edinburg CISD with the designation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

According to the NAMM Foundation, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

The Fine Arts Program offers several courses that begin at the elementary school level and continue into the high school level, including music, choir, mariachi, guitar, art, band and orchestra.

The Edinburg Rotary recognized the following students:

Edinburg High School senior Stephanie Hernandez

Edinburg High School senior Ethan Vera

Edinburg North High School senior Melody Hernandez

Edinburg North High School senior Curtis Pena

Economedes High School senior Hailey Salinas

Economedes High School senior Benjamin Gonzalez

Vela High School senior Haley De Luna

Vela High School senior Joshua Garcia

For more information on the ECISD Fine Arts Program, call (956) 289-2300.