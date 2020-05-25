RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will celebrate more than 3,000 prospective graduates with the first-ever Virtual Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m.

The virtual event will be open to the public, and can be viewed at UTRGV.edu/Live.

UTRGV made the decision to postpone the traditional, in-person ceremonies, which were scheduled for May 8-9, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the toughest decisions we had to make because of the pandemic was to postpone our Spring Commencement ceremonies,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey in a message to the UTRGV community. “Based on input from our Spring 2020 graduates, we have developed a plan to ensure these students — and their friends and family — are properly celebrated for their extraordinary achievement.”

Once safety and health regulations permit, the university plans to conduct a traditional commencement where all spring graduates will be invited to take part in that ceremony as well.

For more information on the ceremony and how to watch, visit UTRGV.edu/Commencement.

WHAT: Spring 2020 Virtual Commencement

WHEN: 10 a.m., Saturday, May 30

WHERE: Watch at UTRGV.edu/Live