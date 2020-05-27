A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a woman on a sidewalk was fatally struck by a car in Northwest Austin last week, Austin police said.

On May 21, 27-year-old Gary Joseph Brauneis was driving a gray 2010 Mazda M3i on the northbound service road of U.S. 183 near the intersection with Pond Springs Road, just south of Texas 45, around 10:36 p.m.

The Mazda hit the back of a white 2014 GMC pickup truck that was sitting at a red light on Pond Springs Road, pushing the truck into the intersection, police said.

The Mazda continued to move north, and drove up onto a sidewalk, hitting 30-year-old Ginger Mattox, police said. The Mazda then crashed into a nearby building.

Mattox was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center where she died, police said. The driver of the GMC truck was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

Brauneis was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and intoxication manslaughter, police said. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail because that part of Austin is inside Williamson County.

Anyone with information on the crash can call police investigators at 512-974-8544. Tipsters also can use the Austin PD app.

Mattox is the 36th person to die in Austin traffic so far this year, police said.