Edinburg, Texas – The South Texas Literacy Coalition (STLC) continues to host fun and educational literacy virtual activities for students and families to take part in during summer break and continued social distancing requirements.

These following activities are scheduled this week:

· Wednesday, May 27th at 12pm – Live Read Along with Author Laura J. Numeroff

· Thursday, May 28th at 12pm – FB Live: Como Mantener a la Familia Fisicamente Activa

· Friday, May 29th at 12pm – FB Live:Kids in the Kitchen

The virtual activities will be broadcast through Facebook Live and provide great learning opportunities for the entire family, while helping to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Students and families can tune in at: https://www.facebook.com/southtexasliteracycoalition/events/?ref=page_internal

Follow the STLC at https://www.facebook.com/southtexasliteracycoalition/ to access Live Read Alongs with local authors, Health Literacy Webinars and other virtual videos and educational resources available for children, students and families.

WHO: SOUTH TEXAS LITERACY COALITION

WHAT: VIRTUAL ACTIVITIES

WHEN: WEDNESDAY - MAY 27TH, THURSDAY – MAY 28TH AND THURSDAY - MAY 29TH at 12 pm