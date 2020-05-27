EDINBURG - On May 26th, 2020 Edinburg police officers responded to a call for service at 2314 W Trenton Rd at the Shri Nanak Hindu Temple.

The owner of the Temple advised the officer that he discovered blue spray paint on the Northside of the Temple walls with the words, 'Oilfield killer,' 'Where's my tiger baby,' 'Judah H.E.B Killer,' 'Babalon Killer,' 'Holy Spirit friend & not death to the wicked, and 'Mason Jews against the holy spirit.'

The owner believes it happened late in the evening of May 25th, 2020 and estimated the damage would cost about $1,500 to remove the graffiti.

At this time, Mcallen PD does have one female in custody who allegedly vandalized the Temple Emanuel in McAllen. There are similarities to the vandalism on the Temple in Edinburg, however, it has not been confirmed if she is the same suspect. It is unknown at this time if there are multiple suspects involved. The motive for this incident is also unknown. This case is still under investigation. Further information will be provided at a later date.

We ask the public to please come forward with any information they may have pertaining to the vandalism to the Temples. Please call 289-7700 or 383-TIPS.