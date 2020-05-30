Bulletin staff

On Friday, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department announced 44 negative test results for the COVID-19 virus. This brings the total number of negative results to 741.

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in Brown County stands at 58 out of a total of 817 tests. Thirty-one of the positive cases are listed as recovered and there have been nine deaths.

The previous day, the health department announced one new positive test result as a resident of a nursing home facility in Brown County.

This positive case was not associated with either of the previous two nursing home facilities, the health department said in a statement posted on the city of Brownwood Facebook page.

Remaining nursing home facilities that have not received mass testing were scheduled to be tested by the National Guard on Friday and Saturday. Testing included all employees and residents of the facilities.

The number of pending tests, as of Friday, was 19. This week saw an uptick in the number of pending tests due to Brownwood Regional Medical Center’s preoperative screening process.