EDINBURG –The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court voted unanimously on Tuesday to raise the amount of federal relief funds it is allotting to the 22 municipalities in the county. Each city will receive an allotment at a rate of $132 per capita with $18 of those dollars to be held in reserve for unforeseen future needs related to the pandemic. That means that each municipality and the unincorporated areas of Hidalgo County will receive an immediate allotment of $114 per capita. Each municipality and the rural areas shall receive the money at the same per capita rate.

On May 19, the Commissioners Court had voted to allot municipalities part of $151 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act funding at a rate of $110 per capita for cities with a population of greater than 30,000 and $80 with a population of less than 30,000.

After several follow up discussions with officials from the cities, the Commissioners Court decided to raise the allotment amount and award it at a uniform rate.

“In these times, more than any other, cooperation is key,” said Judge Richard F. Cortez. “By bringing everyone to the table, everyone wins.”

Click here for a breakdown of the Hidalgo County CRF Distribution.