PHARR – The City of Pharr will be providing self-serve sandbags to residents in anticipation of inclement weather expected and at the start of the 2020 hurricane season.

The sandbags will be distributed TODAY until 8 pm and tomorrow, June 3, 2020, between 1 pm and 8 pm. Residents must provide proof of Pharr residency, and must bag their own bags. There is a limit of six (6) sandbags per household and twelve (12) sandbags per business.

Sandbags will be distributed at three locations:

Development and Research Center (850 W. Dicker Rd.) Moore Baseball Park (400 E. Moore) Pharr Events Center (3000 N. Cage Blvd.)