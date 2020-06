EDINBURG - The Edinburg police department is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred at the 1200 block of E Canton Rd. This is an active investigation and we are advising the public to steer clear of the immediate area. There is no active threat to our citizens at this time. As of now, it is not known to be a fatal stabbing. The stab victim was alive when transported from the scene to the hospital. Nothing further pending the investigation.