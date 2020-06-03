MISSION - The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) administration is moving forward with planning for the start of the 2020-2021 school year in a manner that will allow for various possibilities and adjustments as needed, based upon the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in our area. The first day of school for students is set for Monday, August 17.

“At this time we wish that we could state that we will start the school year as normal as possible with in-person classroom instruction,” said Dr. Carol G. Perez, superintendent. “However, we know there will need to be some differences in terms of how things operate, and allowances made in continuing efforts to provide a safe and healthy school environment designed to slow the community spread of COVID-19. The final details will be worked out based upon guidance that we expect to receive from the Texas Education Agency and health officials.” In addition, we plan to send a survey to our parents in the middle of the summer to get feedback to better meet the needs of our families.

Dr. Perez stressed that the district will be responsive to the needs of the community and parents. She also said plans are being developed to provide for flexible instructional options to address possible concerns based upon conditions as the school year draws closer. This includes the recent approval of the purchase of Chromebooks to be provided to all students in grades 3-12. The district is also planning to purchase appropriate devices for students in younger grades.

“This one-to-one initiative is not only a best practice for instruction under normal circumstances, but it will also provide us with more flexibility should there be interruptions that require at-home instruction,” Dr. Perez explained. “We are trying to help bridge that digital divide and eliminate the issues of technology access many of our families face.”

Dr. Perez said the health and safety of students and staff will be at the forefront as Mission CISD moves forward with plans for the 2020-2021 school year. This includes providing for appropriate classroom instruction and support services. “We know that parents already have lots of questions,” Dr. Perez said. “We will continue to work to provide more information as quickly as possible, based upon appropriate state and federal guidance as that is made available.”