RIO GRANDE VALLEY - In preparation for Hurricane season, rural county residents can do their part to clean up our neighborhoods, roads, and ditches by dumping old tires at free collections sites this Saturday, June 6.

The Road to Recycling event is sponsored by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) through a regional collaboration of RGV cities and counties. The goal is to reduce the number of unwanted tires found in yards, collecting water and creating ideal breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes. Illegally dumped tires are a significant problem for the entire valley, impacting flood-prone areas and waterways, and creating health risks.

There are 35 collection sites across the Rio Grande Valley participating in this one-day event. In Hidalgo County, 11 Trash Collection Stations will be open for rural residents. The event is free. Please see below for locations and times. LRGVDC requests that you practice social distancing guidelines and wear a facial covering/mask when dropping off tires at collection sites.

The 11 Hidalgo County sites are:

Hidalgo County Precinct #1: 956-968-8733 - ID and Utility Bill

1. Mile 4 ½ North East of FM 493, Donna TX - (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

2. Mile 5 ½ West Road & Mile 21, North Monte Alto TX – (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

3. Mile 1 East & 6 North, Mercedes TX – (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

4. Mile 11 North & Mile 1 ½ W, Weslaco TX – (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

5. 29606 McKinley (Corner of McKinley & 5th Street), Hargill TX –

(7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Hidalgo County Precinct #2: 956-787-1891- ID and Utility Bill

6. 119 E. El Gato Rd.

(1 Mile East of S. Tower Rd./Border Rd. & El Gato), Alamo TX –

(9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Hidalgo County Precinct #3: 956-585-4509 - ID and Utility Bill

7. Mile 7 (Hwy. 107) & Salida Del Sol Rd., Peñitas TX – (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

8. 6 ¾ Mile N. (1/4 Mile S. Hwy 107 on Los Ebanos), Alton TX –

(8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

9. Corner of Military Rd. and FM 886, Sullivan TX – (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

10. Military Rd. 0.5 Mile West of FM 1427, Peñitas TX – (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Hidalgo County Precinct #4: 956-383-3112 - ID and Utility Bill

11. 1051 N. Doolittle, Edinburg TX – (7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Event Rules:

• 4 tires per person maximum (no oversized or tractor tires)

• Proof of residency required (driver license & utility bill)

• Must be a resident of the collection site location