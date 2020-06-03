MCALLEN – In an effort to provide transparency and access, Hidalgo County and the City of McAllen have formed a partnership to bring county government to the citizens of McAllen. Starting Friday, June 5, residents will be able to tune in to the City of McAllen’s MCN1300 to watch Commissioners Court meetings on their televisions.

“Joining forces with one of the largest cities in our county is a great accomplishment,” said County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Our Commissioners Court works hard to make sound decisions for all of our residents and now, with the help of the city, our McAllen residents will be able to see that first hand on their televisions every week.”

The meetings will air on Friday’s at 10 a.m. on Spectrum Channel 1300 on the weeks that court is held. McAllen residents who are Spectrum cable subscribers may watch the taped rebroadcast of the Commissioners Court meeting, edited for time, on channel MCN Spectrum 1300, starting at 10 a.m. Viewers may also view MCN 1300 live-streamed on the City of McAllen website at: https://www.mcallen.net/departments/media/mcn-1300-live

“MCN 1300 is a great tool for the City of McAllen to get important information to the residents of our community,” said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling. “Being able to air the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court meetings on the channel is just another example of the importance placed on open government by our city and county.”

Currently, Hidalgo County has inter-local agreements with PSJA ISD, Weslaco ISD, and La Joya ISD for the broadcast of our Commissioners Court meetings on their stations. The meetings can be seen Friday’s at 10 a.m. on Channel 17 on the weeks that court is held.

Residents can also watch the live stream of each meeting from their computer or smartphone on the county website at: www.hidalgocounty.us/HClive.

We want to extend our appreciation to the City of McAllen for their commitment to the citizens of Hidalgo County.