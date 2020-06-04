25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Troop exercises during nuclear bomb tests in the 1950s were designed to convince soldiers that fear of radiation was irrational and to give them “an emotional vaccination,” newly declassified Pentagon records show.

50 years ago:

LIMA - The government said Monday night that at least 1,000 persons were killed and 5,000 seriously injured in Sunday’s earthquake, Peru’s worst of the century.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The War Production board today lifted restrictions on the use of metal in the manufacture of plumbing fixtures.

100 years ago:

The local camp of the American Red Cross is commencing an active campaign in the affairs of Lubbock and Lubbock County.