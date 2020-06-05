EDINBURG - The final suspect involved in the stabbing/shooting in Edinburg was arrested yesterday afternoon by investigators.

All three men involved were arraigned in jail this afternoon for safety purposes.

The fourth man involved was confirmed to be deceased.

Cornelio Mata Jr. (26 YOA) - 1 count Capital murder bond set at $1,000,000

Mata sustained NO injuries. Mata was arrested late afternoon on 6/4/2020 in Pharr, TX.

Stephen Santos (34 YOA) - 1 count Capital murder bond set at $1,000,000

1 count Evading bond set at $100,000

Santos sustained gunshot injuries to the leg. Santos was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a minor accident.

Jeffrey Vargas Estremera (24 YOA) – 2 counts attempted murder bond set at $500,000

Vargas sustained gunshot injuries to leg

Deceased (29 YOA MALE) -remain unnamed at this time.

All suspects involved in the incident are in police custody. This is an active investigation still and more information will be released at a later date. Please see attached mug shot photos of the suspects.