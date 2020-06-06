The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

Velocity Investments LLC assignee of Lending Club of Webbank vs. Borden Dees, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Virginia Kay Barron vs. Jason Issac Barron, divorce

A.S. vs. J.S., divorce

Zaira V. Durate vs. Miguel Angel Durate Mandujano, divorce

Kelly Marie Carroll vs. Dennis Wayne Carroll, divorce

Mary Joann Fernandez vs. Ana Patricia Fernandez, divorce

Peggy Sue Dirickson vs. Bobby Joe Dirickson, divorce

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Bobby R. Blackwell et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. David Redekopp et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Ryan P. Billadeau et all, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Mark Perez et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Wesley S. Worthington et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Juanita A. Crouch et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Chris Reyes et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Stephen Flores et al, tax cases

Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC vs. Seth Isaac Vela and Skylar Dawn Gutierrez, injury/damage

The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Noah Nathanael Acord and Maggie Arielle Van Nes

Chase Khristian Cochran and Kaitlyn Ellen Sierson

Cody Neal Perrin and Sierra Cheyenne Spruill

Raymond Ricky Lee Vela and Shelby Louise Shields

Christopher Bryan Baker and Kerri Lynette Cass

David Berry Kincaid Jr. and Jessica Leeann Walston

Patrick Joseph Leonard and Kelby Lee Hawkins

Caden Clarke McClure and Erika Nicole Monroe

Michael David Smith Jr. and Meghan Rhea Gray

Bernard Flrido and Guadalupe Sanchez Fuents

Marco Antonio Hernandez and Mya Olivia Martinez

Michael Feng Moh and Ee Wea Chou

Jakob Stefan Morgan and Rachel Elizabeth Hughes

Paden Joe Seidel and Hanna Danielle Henson

Jacob William Brown and Haley Monique Patterson

Raul Mares Jr. and Coutney Nicole Smith

Tanner Shawn Strickland and Emily Caitlyn Moore

Michael Scott Cornelius and Patricia Ann Burkeen

Legal Andre Johnson and Larissa Ann Saucedo

Manuel Antonio Bachicha and Alexis Maria Peplinski

Paul Cuellar Jr. and Jacey Lucille Vernon

Silas Douglas Tervooren and Sharon Ann Carpenter

Issac Daniel Cepeda and Samantha Rae Perez

Robert Kolton Chamberlain and Jayla Elise King

Raymond B. Jenkins and Cathryn Rae Cope

Derek Morris Chase and Alexis Marie Mason

Jeremy Randal Bush and Julie Elise Baird

Stephen Lee Gillenwater and Jamie Lynn Beckwith

Jeffrey Weldon King and Brittaney Jade Blount

Walter Jason McGlothlin and Melody Jandayan Amakin

Christopher Scott Brewer and Sarah Ryan Nieto

Randall Wayne Clark and Courtney Morrison Cochran

Sammy Leon Curry and Sheila Frizzle Slaughter

Mark Alan Lyle and Lauren Austin Robison

Luke Allen Roth and Enna Mae Carroll

Fredric Alexander Sarate and Corie Jacade Richardson

Kenneth Joe Smith Jr. and Yunuen Eloisa Gamez

Raymond Early Cox and Jo Ann Winborn

Gonzalez Guille Hernandez and Magda Guadalupe Sanchez

Curtis Allan Perkins and Ashely Nicole Hubbard

Kyle Joseph Everett and Hannah Elizabeth McDaniel

Raymond Rene Garcia and Pozos Maria Fernan kGarcia

Brady Brown King and Maryclaire Swallow

Alvarez Andres Reme Lopez and Artega Maria Morales

Nicholas Tyler Paul and Ryan Dannylee Miller

Richard Lee Powell and Paula Marie Stephens

Jeremy Trevino and Sarah Elizabeth Marr

Tel Baskin Williams and Kourtney Michelle Angele