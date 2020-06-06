Saturday

Jun 6, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:


Velocity Investments LLC assignee of Lending Club of Webbank vs. Borden Dees, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Virginia Kay Barron vs. Jason Issac Barron, divorce


A.S. vs. J.S., divorce


Zaira V. Durate vs. Miguel Angel Durate Mandujano, divorce


Kelly Marie Carroll vs. Dennis Wayne Carroll, divorce


Mary Joann Fernandez vs. Ana Patricia Fernandez, divorce


Peggy Sue Dirickson vs. Bobby Joe Dirickson, divorce


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Bobby R. Blackwell et al, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. David Redekopp et al, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Ryan P. Billadeau et all, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Mark Perez et al, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Wesley S. Worthington et al, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Juanita A. Crouch et al, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Chris Reyes et al, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Stephen Flores et al, tax cases


Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC vs. Seth Isaac Vela and Skylar Dawn Gutierrez, injury/damage


The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:


Noah Nathanael Acord and Maggie Arielle Van Nes


Chase Khristian Cochran and Kaitlyn Ellen Sierson


Cody Neal Perrin and Sierra Cheyenne Spruill


Raymond Ricky Lee Vela and Shelby Louise Shields


Christopher Bryan Baker and Kerri Lynette Cass


David Berry Kincaid Jr. and Jessica Leeann Walston


Patrick Joseph Leonard and Kelby Lee Hawkins


Caden Clarke McClure and Erika Nicole Monroe


Michael David Smith Jr. and Meghan Rhea Gray


Bernard Flrido and Guadalupe Sanchez Fuents


Marco Antonio Hernandez and Mya Olivia Martinez


Michael Feng Moh and Ee Wea Chou


Jakob Stefan Morgan and Rachel Elizabeth Hughes


Paden Joe Seidel and Hanna Danielle Henson


Jacob William Brown and Haley Monique Patterson


Raul Mares Jr. and Coutney Nicole Smith


Tanner Shawn Strickland and Emily Caitlyn Moore


Michael Scott Cornelius and Patricia Ann Burkeen


Legal Andre Johnson and Larissa Ann Saucedo


Manuel Antonio Bachicha and Alexis Maria Peplinski


Paul Cuellar Jr. and Jacey Lucille Vernon


Silas Douglas Tervooren and Sharon Ann Carpenter


Issac Daniel Cepeda and Samantha Rae Perez


Robert Kolton Chamberlain and Jayla Elise King


Raymond B. Jenkins and Cathryn Rae Cope


Derek Morris Chase and Alexis Marie Mason


Jeremy Randal Bush and Julie Elise Baird


Stephen Lee Gillenwater and Jamie Lynn Beckwith


Jeffrey Weldon King and Brittaney Jade Blount


Walter Jason McGlothlin and Melody Jandayan Amakin


Christopher Scott Brewer and Sarah Ryan Nieto


Randall Wayne Clark and Courtney Morrison Cochran


Sammy Leon Curry and Sheila Frizzle Slaughter


Mark Alan Lyle and Lauren Austin Robison


Luke Allen Roth and Enna Mae Carroll


Fredric Alexander Sarate and Corie Jacade Richardson


Kenneth Joe Smith Jr. and Yunuen Eloisa Gamez


Raymond Early Cox and Jo Ann Winborn


Gonzalez Guille Hernandez and Magda Guadalupe Sanchez


Curtis Allan Perkins and Ashely Nicole Hubbard


Kyle Joseph Everett and Hannah Elizabeth McDaniel


Raymond Rene Garcia and Pozos Maria Fernan kGarcia


Brady Brown King and Maryclaire Swallow


Alvarez Andres Reme Lopez and Artega Maria Morales


Nicholas Tyler Paul and Ryan Dannylee Miller


Richard Lee Powell and Paula Marie Stephens


Jeremy Trevino and Sarah Elizabeth Marr


Tel Baskin Williams and Kourtney Michelle Angele