The city of Amarillo’s public health department is reporting a decrease of three net active COVID-19 cases in Potter County from Thursday in Friday’s report card. There was no change in net active cases in Randall County.

With an overall increase of three COVID-19 cases in the two counties, it brings the total number of cases in Potter and Randall Counties to 3,534, 1,988 of which are currently active. There have been 1,503 reported recoveries and 43 deaths related to the virus.

According to the report card, there have been 19,906 conducted COVID-19 tests reported to the public health department, with 385 of them currently pending.

In Potter County, there have been a total of 2,785 total cases of COVID-19, 1,629 of which are currently active. There have been 1,120 recoveries and 36 deaths related to the virus.

According to the report card, there have been 749 cases of COVID-19 in Randall County, 359 of which are currently active. There have been 383 recoveries and seven deaths related to the virus.

The city of Amarillo’s public health department will release its next COVID-19 report card Saturday afternoon. For more information about the city’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.