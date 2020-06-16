On Saturday June 20, Downtown Waxahachie will be holding a community-wide event called Junk in the trunk.

Junk in the trunk is a community resale and antique sale that is open to the public to sell their items.

The event is open to any community member lasting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., taking place on the Ellis County Courthouse Square.

In order to have a spot, a fee of $35 must be paid, which includes a parking-spot of 10x10. This spot will not include electricity, water, tables or chairs.

This event is hosted by the Waxahachie Downtown Merchant Association. There are a limited of tickets being sold, so it’s first come first served.

The first resale was held on April 20, and there are dates scheduled to follow.

For additional information, contact Julie Webb for details 214-632-7473 or visit https://downtownwaxahachie.com/events-2-2 .