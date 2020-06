The Shack is closing for good after 6 1/2 years of operation, according to an announcement its owners posted on Facebook.

Kelly and Kyle Farris, who owned the barbecue restaurant, wrote in the post that the decision to close the business wasn’t easy.

"This agonizing decision was made after lengthy and careful consideration, with the upmost respect for our customers, staff and vendors," they wrote.

The restaurant, located at 2309 N. Frankford, will remain open this weekend and from June 26-28.