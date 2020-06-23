The University of Texas will not require fall 2021 undergraduate applicants to submit standard college entrance exam test scores, the university announced Tuesday.

As the coronavirus has upended colleges around the country over the past four months, ACT and College Board, which operates the SAT, have canceled many test dates and left high school students with uncertainty.

UT on Tuesday said their change will allow the university to better serve potential students by ensuring that testing limitations related to the coronavirus do not affect a student’s ability to apply.

The temporary suspension means that for fall 2021 admission, test scores will not be required for students to apply to, or be fully considered, for admission to UT.

"This is a student-centered decision. During this time of uncertainty for students and high schools, we are focused on working with students to support their next steps toward college," said Miguel Wasielewski, UT executive director of admissions. "Suspending this requirement ensures that students have the information they need to complete their application for admission."

Across the country, the pandemic has prompted many universities to go "test-optional" for 2021 admissions. By the end of May, more than two dozen schools had opted to forgo the standardized tests, including Cornell and Harvard Universities.

UT said Tuesday it has been evaluating the effect of the cancellation of the spring ACT and SAT test dates for some time. Because tests have been canceled and it is expected that future in-person testing will be limited, the university has determined that suspending the requirement for fall 2021 is necessary.

Even though it won’t be required, students may continue to submit their test scores for consideration within the holistic review process, UT said. The test requirement will be reinstated for fall 2022 freshman admission.

