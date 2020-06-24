ANNA - At its June 9 meeting, the Anna City Council unanimously approved a development agreement that will dramatically expand the city’s footprint west of U.S. 75.

Phase One of the Villages of Hurricane Creek North is slated to include about 350 single family homes on 70 acres. Construction on the 325-acre tract is scheduled to begin next year.

Single and multi-family residences, commercial and retail establishments, restaurants, common area parks, amenity centers, trails, enhanced lakeside access, botanical and community gardens and a hotel are set to be built on the remaining 225 acres, the construction schedule for which has yet to be determined.

Once completed, the Villages of Hurricane Creek North project will feature 984 single-family homes, 400 multi-family residences and 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, among other amenities.

Centurion American president and CEO Mehrdad Moayedi said the development "will offer a diverse collection of housing and the kind of community amenities that will make it a sought-after community."

"The overall project is right in line with several components of Anna’s strategic plan," Anna Mayor Nate Pike said. "The growth and development of the city is being carefully and thoughtfully guided by adhering to an approach that will result in a community where every Anna neighbor will be proud to call home."

The development agreement includes the creation of a Public Improvement District (PID) as well as a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ). Annexation of the property located in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction is also part of the agreement.

Last year, the Anna City Council approved a development agreement for Villages of Hurricane Creek South, which includes 654 single-family lots.

"The Villages of Hurricane Creek project will kick off development on the western side of U.S. 75 and provide diverse housing options and amenities for Anna neighbors," Pike said. "We are also excited about the commercial and entertainment options that our community desires."