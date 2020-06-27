25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - In a decision that could touch the lives of millions of schoolchildren, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that public schools can require students to take drug tests as a condition of playing sports.

50 years ago:

DALLAS - Gov. Preston Smith said Friday Texas is not suffering from the current recession as much as the rest of the nation. He criticized President Nixon for what he called "Hooverism" in coping with the slump.

75 years ago:

FORT WORTH - Armour and company’s plant here resumed full operations this morning as an estimated 1,000 employees returned to their jobs after a negotiated settlement of a controversy which halted work in several production departments.

100 years ago:

J.V. Daniel, formerly a resident of Lubbock, is here this week and is making preparations for building a gin here to be ready for the coming gin season.