The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department announced five positive COVID-19 test results Monday, bringing the total number of Brown County cases to 73.

There were also negatives and three recoveries Monday.

The five positives Monday are:

• A male in his 20s, who has had travel out of the county.

• A female in her 20s, who has had travel out of the county.

• A female in her 50s, who has had no travel out of the county.

• A male in his 50s, who has had travel out of the county.

• A female in her 20s, who has had no travel out of the county.

None of the five positive cases had contact with a known positive. There are currently 10 active cases, and two are currently hospitalized. The three recoveries are from the remaining nursing home cases. There are no active nursing home cases currently.

The Texas National Guard mobile COVID-19 testing team will be in Brownwood from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Coggin Intermediate School gym parking lot located at 800 Rogan Street. Testing is done through a partnership of the Texas National Guard, Texas Health and Human Services, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

No symptoms are required to be tested, and tests will not be done for anyone under 5 years of age. Registration opens 24 hours in advance online at https://txcovidtest.org or by phone. Registration in advance is preferred, however you may register on site.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:1,968 Tested1,813 Negative 82 Pending 73 Positive Cases 53 Recovered 10 Active Cases 10 Deaths