PILOT POINT — More than a dozen Texoma teams have qualified for the Texas High School Bass Association state tournament after their performances at the North Texas / Metroplex Division regional tourney on Lake Ray Roberts.

The state tournament is scheduled to be on July 25 at Lake Belton in Temple.

In order to qualify for state, teams had to finish no worse than 68th place, which ended up being a total of 2.38 pounds. Pilot Point’s Tyce Riney and Jimmy Hoover won the region title with 13.91 pounds.

The Sherman team of Tate Bethel and Jonah Guedea had the best finish as they placed seventh with three fish totaling 9.20 pounds, just a half-pound shy of being in the top five.

Gunter’s Colten Lankford and Boone Self were 25th with a total of 6.25 pounds.

Van Alstyne’s Conner Loftice and Michael Burnside were 29th with a total of 5.49 pounds.

Gunter’s Sean McClure and Jacob Hales finished 31st with a total of 5.40 pounds.

The Tioga duo of Logan Westbrook and Tanner Yant placed 34th with a total of 5.24 pounds.

Two teams from Van Alstyne finished back-to-back. Tanner Santee and Sam Petelski were 40th with a total of 4.87 pounds and Ryland Jennings and Jake Carroll were 41st with a total of 4.78 pounds.

Sherman’s Derek Baker and Phoenix Grant were 48th with a total of 4.09 pounds.

Whitesboro’s Jacob Dobbs and Carson Hickman placed 52nd with a total of 3.62 pounds.

Pottsboro’s Charles Holder and Tyler Farris were right behind in a tie for 53rd with a total of 3.61 pounds.

Gunter’s Ryan Cassidy and Antonio Latham placed 60th with a total of 3.15 pounds.

Pottsboro’s Colton Creswell and Riley Deaton were right behind in 61st place with a total of 3.05 pounds.

Gunter’s Lane Dophied and Bleize Parker earned one of the final spots at state as they were 65th with a total of 2.48 pounds, just 0.10 pounds ahead of the final spot.

The Bells team of Koehler High and Brock Baker came up just short of state as they were 71st with a total of 2.21 pounds.

Van Alstyne’s Austin Cuthbertson and Randall Searls were 77th with a total of 1.93 pounds.

Whitesboro had a pair of teams finish back-to-back. Clay Luton and Hunter Hays-Baber were 78th with a total of 1.91 pounds and Clayton Knight and Chris Blue were 79th with a total of 1.87 pounds.

Sherman’s Emma Jones and Kenna Ferguson placed 80th with a total of 1.86 pounds.